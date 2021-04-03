NEWS

Stores prepare for reopening as Athenians flock to the beaches

stores-prepare-for-reopening-as-athenians-flock-to-the-beaches

The retail sector was preparing for its reopening next Monday, after the government allowed stores to operate tentatively in an effort to help the economy and tackle lockdown fatigue.

However, stores in the administrative regions of Thessaloniki, Kozani and Achaia will remain closed at least until April 12, after health experts decided on Friday that the epidemiological data in these regions did not allow for any relaxation of the rules.

In other regions, shoppers will be allowed to order products remotely and collect them from outside stores (click-away) or book an appointment to go to a shop (click-in-shop) by sending a message with their name and address to 13032. The time limit for purchases is three hours per day.

On Saturday, Athenians rushed to parks and beaches taking advantage of the good weather and the relaxation in rules on inter-municipal movements.

Roads along Athens’ southern coast were busy as people from other districts were able to drive to the beach.

Coronavirus Retail
READ MORE
A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, walks next to a truck in Athens, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Greece relaxes some lockdown measures, despite virus surge

reopening-of-retail-sector-education-seen-in-april-gov-t-official-says0
NEWS

Reopening of retail sector, education seen in April, gov’t official says

self-tests-will-be-mandatory-for-schools-retail-tourism-courts0
NEWS

Self-tests will be mandatory for schools, retail, tourism, courts

People visit Porto Katsiki beach on the island of Lefkada, July 2020.
NEWS

Greece hopes to lift Covid curbs in retail before end-March, tourism in May

greece-imposes-earlier-curfew-closes-stores-on-weekends-to-stem-infection-rate0
NEWS

Greece imposes earlier curfew, closes stores on weekends to stem infection rate

government-reverses-decision-to-open-stores-as-infections-spike-in-attica0
NEWS

Government reverses decision to open stores as infections spike in Attica