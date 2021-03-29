Reopening of retail sector, education seen in April, gov’t official says

The government is prioritizing the reopening of the redial sector and schools in early April, a government minister told the state-run broadcaster during an interview late on Sunday.

Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Akis Skertsos said a discussion to announce specific dates will be held this week so that the resumption of some activities can begin in early April.

Priority will initially be given to stores and schools, followed by the food service sector in outdoor spaces later in the month.

He said the government is basing its strategy for a controlled reopening of the market “on the good weather, vaccinations, continued protection measures and home self-testing” for coronavirus.

Speaking earlier on Monday, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said the government wants to allow students in higher grades to return to classrooms next week.

The team of experts advising the government on the pandemic will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss whether to allow travel between municipalities, as well as the reopening of schools and retail.

The meeting is a followup from the one held last Friday (March 26) and announcements may be made on the same day or Thursday.