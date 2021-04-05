NEWS

Dendias in Belgrade for talks with Serb, Cypriot counterparts

dendias-in-belgrade-for-talks-with-serb-cypriot-counterparts

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday met with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic in Belgrade.

According to a tweet by the Foreign Ministry, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations, developments in the western Balkans and Serbia’s EU accession process.

Dendias will then join a trilateral meeting with his Serbia and Cyprus counterparts which is expected to focus mainly on energy and transport cooperation.

A joint press briefing will take place around 2.15 p.m.

Later on Wednesday, Dendias will meet with Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic, parliament speaker Ivica Dacic and Patriarch Porfirije, the head of Serbia’s influential Orthodox Church.

