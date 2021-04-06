new-coronavirus-cases-jump-up-to-4-309

The daily bulletin released by the Greek health authorities reported 4,309 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, staying short of a new record in infections by 31 cases.

Greece broke a record last week, reporting 4,340 new cases of Covid-19 on March 29.

According to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), there were a further 79 deaths, bringing the total death toll up to 8,532, and the number of intubated patients is 751.

Attica, Greece’s most populous regions, remains the epicenter of the pandemic with 1,883 new cases, with the northern port city of Thessaloniki reporting 622 new cases, and Achaia reporting 135 new cases.

The reported new cases were significantly more than Monday’s reported new cases of 1,866, however, there were substantially more tests carried out.

On Monday, there were 16,332 tests with a positivity rate of 11.43 percent while on Tuesday, despite the more cases, there were a total of 75,182 tests with a positivity rate of 5.7 percent.