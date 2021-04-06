greece-headed-for-new-high-in-infections

A National Organization for Public Health (EODY) worker processes a swab in a mobile coronavirus testing unit on downtown Athens’ Ermou Street on Tuesday. EODY dispatches testing units to different parts of the country every day in a bid to encourage widespread public testing. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]

Greece appeared to be heading for a fresh high of daily coronavirus infections on Tuesday, with the tally by midday coming to more than 3,500 cases, according to a medical expert.

“I am hoping that we will come to a de-escalation by April 15,” Nikolaos Tzanakis, an expert in respiratory disease and vice president of the Hellenic Thoracic Society, told Open television on Tuesday, predicting the day’s cases to pass the 4,000 mark.

Greece broke a record last week, reporting 4,340 new cases of Covid-19 on March 29.

Should the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) report a fresh spike in its daily bulletin on Tuesday evening, it will come after a relatively good run of a couple of days, though testing tends to slow down around the weekend.

EODY reported 1,866 new cases on Monday and 1,955 on Sunday, though Friday’s figure stood at 3,232 and Thursday’s at 3,080. Most significantly, Monday’s tally emerged from just 16,332 tests, putting the positivity rate at 11.43 percent.