calm-urged-ahead-of-ema-assessment-on-astrazeneca

National Vaccination Committee President Maria Theodoridou advised calm ahead of the European Medicines Agency’s upcoming assessment on whether the AstraZeneca vaccine is associated with the development of thrombosis and thrombocytopenia.

She noted that out of the 346,900 doses of this vaccine that have been administered in Greece, only one “probable” case of the syndrome has been recorded.

Theodoridou urged the public to look at the daily number of deaths due to Covid-19, and “to weigh the serious, near-immediate risk of the disease against the very distant risk of the vaccine having a possible rare side effect.”

More than 53,000 vaccinations against Covid-19 were performed on Monday, with the total climbing to 1,877,000. Approximately 1,400,000 have had the Pfizer vaccine, more than 128,600 have had the Moderna one, while 346,900 have received the AstraZeneca jab.