Calm urged ahead of EMA assessment on AstraZeneca

A man and woman are seen under a sign reading ‘Exit,’ as they leave a vaccination center, in southern Athens, on Friday. [Orestis Panagiotou/EPA]

National Vaccination Committee President Maria Theodoridou advised calm ahead of the European Medicines Agency’s upcoming assessment on whether the AstraZeneca vaccine is associated with the development of thrombosis and thrombocytopenia.

She noted that out of the 346,900 doses of this vaccine that have been administered in Greece, only one “probable” case of the syndrome has been recorded.

Theodoridou urged the public to look at the daily number of deaths due to Covid-19, and “to weigh the serious, near-immediate risk of the disease against the very distant risk of the vaccine having a possible rare side effect.”

More than 53,000 vaccinations against Covid-19 were performed on Monday, with the total climbing to 1,877,000. Approximately 1,400,000 have had the Pfizer vaccine, more than 128,600 have had the Moderna one, while 346,900 have received the AstraZeneca jab.

[Intime]
[Reuters]
A National Organization for Public Health (EODY) worker processes a swab in a mobile coronavirus testing unit on downtown Athens’ Ermou Street on Tuesday. EODY dispatches testing units to different parts of the country every day in a bid to encourage widespread public testing. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]
Dozens of young people are seen hanging out at Eleftherias Park in central Athens on Sunday after restrictions on public movement were tentatively eased. The extended lockdown is having a negative impact on young people and teens, according to experts, and likely spurring complacency regarding public health safety measures. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]
