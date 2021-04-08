seven-countries-taking-part-in-iniochos-exercise

A total of seven countries will take part in this year’s Iniochos 2021 aeronautical exercise which will be coordinated by the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) over the entirety of the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) with the active participation of the Hellenic Navy.

It will begin on Monday and run until April 22

France will participate with Rafale and M-2000D aircraft, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will deploy F-16s, while the US will participate with F-16 fighters, KC-135 Stratotankers and MQ-9 UAVs.

This year’s Israeli participation includes F-15s and F-16s, while Spain will take part with F/A-18s.

Canada is sending eight officers to participate in the exercise as ground control instructors (GCIs) and Cyprus will contribute with an AW139 helicopter.

Austria, Egypt, Jordan, Romania and Slovenia are sending observers. The exercise will be combined with a Hellenic Navy exercise.