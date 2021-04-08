NEWS

Seven countries taking part in Iniochos exercise

seven-countries-taking-part-in-iniochos-exercise

A total of seven countries will take part in this year’s Iniochos 2021 aeronautical exercise which will be coordinated by the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) over the entirety of the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) with the active participation of the Hellenic Navy.

It will begin on Monday and run until April 22 

France will participate with Rafale and M-2000D aircraft, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will deploy F-16s, while the US will participate with F-16 fighters, KC-135 Stratotankers and MQ-9 UAVs.

This year’s Israeli participation includes F-15s and F-16s, while Spain will take part with F/A-18s.

Canada is sending eight officers to participate in the exercise as ground control instructors (GCIs) and Cyprus will contribute with an AW139 helicopter.

Austria, Egypt, Jordan, Romania and Slovenia are sending observers. The exercise will be combined with a Hellenic Navy exercise.

Defense
READ MORE
[ANA]
NEWS

Armed Forces chief visits Lesvos outposts

state-department-announces-sanctions-against-turkish-defense-agency-four-officials
US-TURKEY

State Department announces sanctions against Turkish defense agency, four officials

[File photo]
NEWS

Annual Air Force exercise to be held April 12-22

more-turkish-overflights-in-the-eastern-aegean
NEWS

More Turkish overflights in the eastern Aegean

In this photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard and taken from a vessel shows a dinghy with migrants, left, with Turkish ships in the background, in the narrow stretch of water between the eastern Greek island of Lesvos and the Turkish coast on Friday. [Hellenic Coast Guard via AP]
NEWS

Turkey to resume East Med activities

greek-armed-forces-chief-turkey-acts-as-a-provocateur-in-region
NEWS

Greek Armed Forces chief: Turkey acts as a provocateur in region