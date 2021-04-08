former-eu-commissioner-says-von-der-leyen-should-have-reacted-to-chair-snub

Former EU Commissioner and socialist minister Anna Diamantopoulou said the head of the European Commission should have addressed the diplomatic mishap in Ankara where she was left without a chair during a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The awkward incident took place when European Council President Charles Michel, who was with Ursula von der Leyen at the meeting, took the only chair available next to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, relegating her to an adjacent sofa.

“Ursula von der Leyen. should have been the protagonist of #SofaGate. She should have demanded, in front of the cameras, the observance of the protocol or leave in grand style. This is what I would have expected, as a woman and as a European,” she said in a tweet on her official account.