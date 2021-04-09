greece-restricts-use-of-astrazeneca-vaccine-to-over-30s

Greece’s Vaccination Committee, which is responsible for designing and monitoring the push for nationwide coronavirus immunization, on Friday decided to restrict use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over the age of 30.

The UK-developed vaccine, which has come under scrutiny in recent weeks over its connection with a handful of cerebral blood clotting cases, had initially be restricted to people between the age of 18 and 64 as a result of a shortage of studies on its effect on people over 65 years old.

Following its widespread use in many parts of the world, the vaccine was then permitted for all age groups, only to be restricted again in the wake of an announcement on Wednesday by the European Medicines Agency pointing to a link between the vaccine and an extremely rare brain clotting ailment known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST).