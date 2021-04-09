NEWS CORONAVIRUS

Greece restricts use of AstraZeneca vaccine to over-30s

greece-restricts-use-of-astrazeneca-vaccine-to-over-30s

Greece’s Vaccination Committee, which is responsible for designing and monitoring the push for nationwide coronavirus immunization, on Friday decided to restrict use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over the age of 30.

The UK-developed vaccine, which has come under scrutiny in recent weeks over its connection with a handful of cerebral blood clotting cases, had initially be restricted to people between the age of 18 and 64 as a result of a shortage of studies on its effect on people over 65 years old.

Following its widespread use in many parts of the world, the vaccine was then permitted for all age groups, only to be restricted again in the wake of an announcement on Wednesday by the European Medicines Agency pointing to a link between the vaccine and an extremely rare brain clotting ailment known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST).

Health
READ MORE
A vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]
NEWS

Health expert on Greece and the AstraZeneca vaccine

greece-mulling-age-limitations-for-astrazeneca-vaccine
NEWS

Greece mulling age limitations for AstraZeneca vaccine

Vial labelled
NEWS

EU drug regulator says up to countries to decide how to handle AstraZeneca

Petros Kassarjian displays rapid antigen COVID-19 self-testing kits at his drugstore, as the country starts free distribution, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece April 7, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
NEWS

Greece rolls out free self-testing kits for Covid-19

ema-expects-to-hold-astrazeneca-briefing-on-wednesday-afternoon
NEWS

EMA expects to hold AstraZeneca briefing on Wednesday afternoon

woman-gives-birth-while-intubated-due-to-covid-19
NEWS

Woman gives birth while intubated due to Covid-19