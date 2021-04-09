investigation-into-gymnastics-abuse-grows

A lawyer representing more than 30 gymnastics athletes said on Friday they are determined to submit specific names of coaches and incidents of psychological and physical violence, as well as sexual harassment, when summoned by relevant judicial authorities.

He made his remarks after an Athens prosecutor ordered a probe this week in the wake of a letter signed by 22 former athletes to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou reporting they had suffered harassment from coaches during their careers. Their lawyer said on Friday that since the probe was launched additional complaints have been filed, including parents whose children are currently engaged in gymnastics.

“In the beginning we estimated that the incidents were about the period until 2010, but now I am receiving complaints for today as well,” said Alexandros Adamidis, who did not rule out the possibility of appealing to the European Court of Human Rights.

The lawyer said that the complaints concern “club coaches and coaches at the national team level” and added that “some people have positions and are still involved in sports.”