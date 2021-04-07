NEWS

Probe launched into abuse, harassment claims by former rhythmic gymnastics athletes

probe-launched-into-abuse-harassment-claims-by-former-rhythmic-gymnastics-athletes
,

The head of the Athens Prosecutor’s Office has ordered an investigation into allegations of physical and verbal abuse, as well sexual harassment made by 22 former athletes of rhythmic gymnastics against an unspecified number of coaches.

The allegations were made in a letter sent to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and later the sport’s federation. The athletes said that the incidents they described took place when they were young, and training to become gymnasts.

According to information, most of the complainants are athletes from Thessaloniki. The incidents date back to 1985, and, based on the allegations, included beatings, psychological abuse and corporal punishment, while one athlete alleged sexual harassment.

The preliminary investigation will be conducted by prosecutor Apostolos Andreou.

Crime Justice Sports
READ MORE
trial-on-trafficking-of-tibetan-nationals-ends
NEWS

Trial on trafficking of Tibetan nationals ends

Greek actor and former director of Greece's National Theatre Dimitris Lignadis enters a car as he leaves prosecutor's office escorted by plain clothes police officers in Athens, Greece, February 21, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
NEWS

Prosecutor announces additional indictment in Lignadis case

A screen grab from a video posted on social media shows a police officer hitting a man in the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni on Sunday afternoon.
POLICE MISCONDUCT

Senior DIAS officer relieved of duties

injured-officer-thought-he-was-going-to-die
NEA SMYRNI ATTACK

Injured officer thought he was going to die

life-sentences-over-2014-murder-of-writer-reduced
NEWS

Life sentences over 2014 murder of writer reduced

A May 2020 file photo shows people gathered at the main square in the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni where Sunday’s incident took place. [InTime News]
NEA SMYRNI

Officers involved in violence must be suspended, lawyers’ group says