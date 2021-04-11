NEWS

Sea turtle deaths broke record last year, NGO says

sea-turtle-deaths-broke-record-last-year-ngo-says

More than 700 sea turtles were reported dead in 2020 in Greece, according to conservation group Archelon, which is urging the public to be vigilant in view of the summer season. It said that the number of dead turtles exceeded 700 for the first time and could be more.

“The reported dead turtles stranded on the beaches do not represent the total number of deaths that occur every year,” said Dimitris Fytilis, the manager of Archelon’s rescue center, citing Greece’s extensive coastline and many remote areas.

Archelon receives data regarding stranded sea turtles from the Greek coast guard, along with photos and other relevant information.

The organization notes that the most most serious threats to sea turtles in the Mediterranean are related to their becoming accidentally trapped in fishing gear, plastic and trash, but also over-development of their nesting sites.

READ MORE
[INTIME]
NEWS

Iakovos Tsounis, shipowner, WW II veteran, benefactor, dies at 96

authorities-announce-2-801-more-coronavirus-cases-75-new-deaths
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Authorities announce 2,801 more coronavirus cases; 75 new deaths

minister-links-journalist-s-murder-to-organized-crime
NEWS

Minister links journalist’s murder to organized crime

turkish-egyptian-ministers-hold-first-call-since-ankara-s-push-to-repair-ties
NEWS

Turkish, Egyptian ministers hold first call since Ankara’s push to repair ties

[InTime News]
NEWS

Prosecutor summons actor over sexual abuse claims

police-bust-illegal-gambling-den-in-thesprotia
NEWS

Police bust illegal gambling den in Thesprotia