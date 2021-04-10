prosecutor-summons-actor-over-sexual-abuse-claims

Popular actor and director Petros Filippidis was summoned by the Athens Prosecutor’s Office to respond on Friday to a series of rape and attempted rape charges filed against him by female colleagues. Through his lawyer Filippidis requested and received an extension of 15 days to prepare his defense.

The allegations against him include two attempted rapes and one rape. The alleged offenses are not statute-barred and were allegedly committed by the actor in recent years.

After the expiration of the 15 day-deadline, Filippidis is expected to submit a written statement to the Athens prosecutor, and may possibly appear before him. Judicial authorities will then proceed, if they deem it necessary, to prosecute him while legal adjudications will take place whether he is to be temporarily remanded in custody.