Amendment to remove diaspora Greeks’ voting restrictions, says minister

The government will introduce an amendment abolishing diaspora Greeks’ voting restrictions, Interior Minister Makis Voridis said Monday.

The issue was raised after Theodora Tzakir, a SYRIZA MP responsible for diaspora affairs, said in an interview with The National Herald that Greeks living abroad were being subject to “unfair and devaluing limitations” with regards to their right to vote in Greece’s national elections. She said the leftist party would remove these restrictions if it returned to power.

In his comments, Voridis said the amendment would be tabled Monday.

No details were immediately available on the nature of the restrictions.

Recently-passed legislation gives all Greek citizens living abroad the right to vote in the next national election if they can prove that they have lived continuously in Greece for two years in the last 35 years. This can be validated by presenting a variety of documentary evidence, which among others includes the national service certificate, proof of social security contributions and degrees from Greek universities.

Kathimerini recently reported that the government is preparing an online registry for Greeks living abroad in a bid to strengthen diaspora ties with the homeland as well as enhance public diplomacy and nation branding.