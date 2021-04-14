health-authorities-announce-new-record-number-of-intubations

Greek health authorities announced 3,089 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday from a total of 63,710 tests.

Additionally, they stated that there are currently a record 809 intubated patients – a new high for the country, adding that over the last 24 hours there have been an additional 81 fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 9,135.

The total number of infections in Greece rose to 304,184, despite a small decrease in new cases reported from Tuesday.