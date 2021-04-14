NEWS

Health authorities announce new record number of intubations

health-authorities-announce-new-record-number-of-intubations

Greek health authorities announced 3,089 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday from a total of 63,710 tests.

Additionally, they stated that there are currently a record 809 intubated patients – a new high for the country, adding that over the last 24 hours there have been an additional 81 fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 9,135.

The total number of infections in Greece rose to 304,184, despite a small decrease in new cases reported from Tuesday.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
eu-commissioner-announces-100-million-vaccination-milestone
NEWS

EU Commissioner announces 100 million vaccination milestone

greece-to-lift-quarantine-rule-for-more-travelers-from-next-week-official-tells-reuters
NEWS

Greece to lift quarantine rule for more travelers from next week, official tells Reuters

pm-warns-against-covid-19-complacency
NEWS

PM warns against Covid-19 complacency

Customers enjoy their dinner specially constructed domes to ensure social distancing as a way to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, at a restaurant in Istanbul, Monday. [AP]
NEWS

Turkey could lose 500,000 tourists due to Russia flight restrictions

health-expert-cautions-against-allowing-inter-regional-travel-over-easter
NEWS

Health expert cautions against allowing inter-regional travel over Easter

[Reuters]
NEWS

US pauses use of J&J vaccine over rare blood clots, rollout delayed in Europe