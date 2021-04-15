NEWS DIPLOMACY

Greek FM acting with PM's support in frank Ankara press conference

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was acting with the full support of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during an unusually frank and heated press conference in Ankara on Thursday with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, diplomatic sources in Athens have confirmed.

“The FM is in total communication with the prime minister. They had an extensive discussion yesterday, and today after the meeting with Tayyip Erdogan and before the meeting with Mevlut Cavusoglu,” the sources said, referring to Dendias’ earlier talks with the Turkish president.

“The Greek side put the emphasis on a positive agenda, which is why it proposed cooperation in the economic sector,” the same sources added.

“We are always well disposed to be sincere and amicable, but we will defend our positions,” they said.

A handout photo made available by the Turkish Presidential Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias posing for a photograph before their meeting in Ankara, on Thursday. [Via EPA]
