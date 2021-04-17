property-data-accessible-on-gov-gr-platform

Data regarding properties will from now on be accessible online to their owners, but also to professionals, according to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who said this will eliminate bureaucracy and hassle.

“This will save time and resources,” Mitsotakis said on Friday referring to the free and fast access to the National Cadastre via its inclusion in the gov.gr platform. Citizens, he said, will now be able to see all the details of their real estate online.

“With just a few clicks, the legal status of each property will be known,” he said, adding that for “more than 100,000 engineers, notaries and lawyers, this application saves time and reduces costs, translating into the greater efficiency of public services.”

For his part, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis stressed that “the land registry is basically a digital service that should be accessible to everyone.” “We open this data for free, in line with the government’s philosophy as a whole regarding the state’s data,” he added.