pm-visits-closed-corinth-canal-to-inspect-repair-plan

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seen on a visit to the Corinth Canal on Saturday where he was briefed on its repair plan. [Vassilis Psomas/ANA]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday visited the Corinth Canal, which has remained closed since mid-January due to landslides, where he was briefed on its repair plan.

Mitsotakis said the repairs are necessary to ensure the safe passage of ships through the channel.

“It is a very important project and we should not forget that it was built in the 19th century. The time has come now, in the 21th century, the time has come for the necessary interventions,” he said, adding that repairs will cost 9 million euros.

Limited landslides were first recorded in 2018, but the recent slope failures in January and February this year forced the Ministry of Infrastructure to close the Canal.

The preliminary work on the studies is expected to be completed in September. Then the project will be auctioned and the preliminary works on the sides of the Canal will begin.