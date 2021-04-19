NEWS

Environmental seminar organized by embassies of Poland and Israel

environmental-seminar-organized-by-embassies-of-poland-and-israel

An online seminar entitled “How to Save the Planet,” a joint initiative by the embassies of Poland and Israel in Athens, will take place on April 22 to mark International Earth Day.

The seminar will feature a group of experts from Greece, Israel, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia. It will open with an address by the Polish Ambassador Artur Lompart and culminate with a keynote speech delivered by Dr. Ioannis N. Tzortzis, President of the Legal Experts Committee of the Just Transition Development Plan.

The seminar is set to begin at 4 p.m. and conclude at 6.30 p.m. and can be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpadUeCi82wA60sNedvaY2w.

Conference
READ MORE
palmer-calls-for-maritime-zone-delineation-on-the-basis-of-international-law
NEWS

Palmer calls for maritime zone delineation on the basis of international law

varvitsiotis-to-quarantine-after-contact-with-covid-positive-person
NEWS

Varvitsiotis to quarantine after contact with Covid-positive person

father-76-in-custody-after-allegedly-shooting-killing-son
NEWS

Father, 76, in custody after allegedly shooting, killing son

A gardener wearing a protective face mask trims a fence at the Sun Beach Resort, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, on the island of Rhodes, April 14. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]
TOURISM

Greece opens to tourists, anxious to move on from crisis season

[EPA]
FOREIGN AFFAIRS COUNCIL

Dendias to brief EU counterparts on Turkey, Libya visits

e-booking-pilot-scheme-for-bus-seats-launched
NEWS

E-booking pilot scheme for bus seats launched