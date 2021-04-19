environmental-seminar-organized-by-embassies-of-poland-and-israel

An online seminar entitled “How to Save the Planet,” a joint initiative by the embassies of Poland and Israel in Athens, will take place on April 22 to mark International Earth Day.

The seminar will feature a group of experts from Greece, Israel, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia. It will open with an address by the Polish Ambassador Artur Lompart and culminate with a keynote speech delivered by Dr. Ioannis N. Tzortzis, President of the Legal Experts Committee of the Just Transition Development Plan.

The seminar is set to begin at 4 p.m. and conclude at 6.30 p.m. and can be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpadUeCi82wA60sNedvaY2w.