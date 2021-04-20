viral-load-in-attica-at-highest-level-ever

Laboratory tests conducted on urban wastewater in the wider region of Athens show that the viral load is at its highest levels since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

More specifically, the viral load in Attica spiked by 171% during the week of April 12-18 compared to April 5-11.

Similar spikes were also observed on Crete, with Rethymno registering a 120% increase while the figure in Agios Nikolaos was up 360%.

There has been a steady rise since last Wednesday and the peak was recorded last Saturday, according to Theodora Psaltopoulou, professor of epidemiology at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, who spoke to Skai TV Tuesday.

“The wastewater points to a gradual increase, especially in Attica,” she said.

Also speaking to Skai, Vangelis Manolopoulos, professor of pharmacology at the Democritus University, emphasized that “the numbers are climbing again.”

Both believe that the overcrowding observed in recent weeks, including illegal parties organized in central squares of Athens, have contributed to the worsening epidemiological data in the region.

Meanwhile health authorities announced 3,789 new cases of Covid-19 and 87 fatalities Tuesday.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 320,629, with 9,627 dead. A total of 847 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 1,963 have left ICUs.