NEWS

Mitsotakis says tourism season to open from May 15

Greece should be able to open up for tourists from May 15, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed on Wednesday, saying the coronavirus pandemic was showing signs of stabilising helped by the rollout of vaccines.

“The vaccines, the self-tests and the better weather make us confident that this unprecedented adventure is ending,” Mitsotakis said in a special television address.

However he said case rates were still high and people should not travel over the Orthodox Eastern weekend, which begins on April 30.

“I have said that our aim is for a safe Easter, and a free summer,” he said.

[Reuters]

Politics Coronavirus Tourism Travel
