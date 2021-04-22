NEWS

Dendias holds video call with exiled Belarus opposition leader

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias held a video conference with exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in which he expressed Greece’s “commitment to democracy, human rights and the rule of law,” according to a tweet by the Foreign Ministry Thursday.

Dendias stressed that political forces in Belarus should try to resolve their differences “through dialogue,” while extending an invitation to Tsikhanouskaya.

Tsikhanouskaya is in self-imposed exile in neighboring Lithuania.

