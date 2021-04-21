IMAGES

Slovakia Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok in Athens

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (r) welcomes his Slovakia counterpart Ivan Korcok (l), ahead of a meeting in Athens, Wednesday. Talks were expected to focus on bilateral, European and regional issues, the Foreign Ministry tweeted, adding that particular emphasis would be placed on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the western Balkans. Covid-19 response and migration were also on the agenda, it said. [EPA]

Diplomacy
