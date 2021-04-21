Slovakia Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok in Athens
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (r) welcomes his Slovakia counterpart Ivan Korcok (l), ahead of a meeting in Athens, Wednesday. Talks were expected to focus on bilateral, European and regional issues, the Foreign Ministry tweeted, adding that particular emphasis would be placed on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the western Balkans. Covid-19 response and migration were also on the agenda, it said. [EPA]
FMs @NikosDendias & @IvanKorcok head expanded talks b/w 🇬🇷&🇸🇰 delegations- bilateral, European & regional issues on the agenda, w/ focus on dvtps in #EasternMediterranean & #WesternBalkans #EU perspective. #COVID19 response & migration also in focus pic.twitter.com/yB31w0oqJz
— Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) April 21, 2021