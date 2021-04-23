ex-minister-s-legal-troubles-continue

A new case was filed against former socialist minister Yiannos Papantoniou regarding the purchase and sale of the house belonging to him and his wife on the Aegean island of Syros in 2016.

According to the indictment, the sale of the couple’s house was allegedly fictitious in order to launder money allegedly received as bribes during his term as defense minister in 2003. Papantoniou spent 17 months from October 2018 until April 2020 in pre-trial detention on money laundering charges.

He has decried all the charges as a “political conspiracy” against him and has dismissed as “a fabrication” claims that he laundered 2.8 million euros in Swiss francs, allegedly pocketed in exchange for securing a contract in 2003 to upgrade six Hellenic Navy frigates.

Along with his wife, Stavroula Kourakou, he provided further testimony on the case on Thursday to an investigative magistrate.