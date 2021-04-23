dior-june-fashion-show-in-athens

French Fashion house Dior will present its “Croisière 2022” collection in Athens on June 17.

“The House has chosen Athens, an exceptional destination, cradle of Western civilization and European arts, for the ‘Croisière 2022’ collection,” a Dior press release announced Friday.

The show will showcase the creations of Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Big French fashion houses typically organize such “cruise” shows, often abroad, outside the four annual Fashion Weeks, according to Agence France-Presse.

The previous such Dior collection had been presented in the central square of Lecce, Italy, on July 22, 2020. Since then, Dior’s shows have been virtual.

In the Lecce show, there were now invitees or general public attending. Dior’s announcement does not say whether this will be the case in Athens but does add that the show will take place “in the Greek capital in full compliance with the health measures in force.”

The choice of Athens aims at “promoting the creativity of local artists and artisans”, hard hit by the health crisis, Dior said.

The fashion house also wants to commemorate an “iconic” photo session of clothes by its founder, Christian Dior, at the Acropolis 70 years ago.