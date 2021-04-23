NEWS

New SARS-CoV-2 infections stable at 2,754

New daily data on the coronavirus pandemic in Greece showed the number of infections remained almost the same for a second day on Friday, with 2,754 new cases reported, from 2,759 on Thursday.

This brought the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 329,134.

There was also small decrease in reported number of intubated patients to 819 from 822 on Thursday.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said 76 patients died from Covid-19, raising the death toll to 9,864.

