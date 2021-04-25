greece-close-to-building-wall-of-adequate-immunity

Τhe opening Tuesday of the platform enabling people in 30-39 age group to book an appointment for a vaccination is another block in the construction of an adequate wall of immunity against the coronavirus, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Saturday.

“With the participation of citizens, we can reach vaccination rates faster than the European average, which will mean an adequate wall of immunity,” he said, while adding that in less than 10 days, Greece will take “a great step toward lifting pandemic restrictions in a coordinated manner, safely, as per our plan.”

Echoing the same sentiment, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias tweed his optimism on Saturday that with the vaccinations in Greece now in excess of 2 million, “we are getting closer to the immunity of the general population.”