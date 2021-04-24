pm-says-kept-pledge-to-look-out-for-middle-class

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday that he kept his pledge to look out for the middle class, which had been battered by the financial policies of the previous SYRIZA-led government.

“I had promised that I would return to the middle class what SYRIZA took from it and this government is implementing this pre-election commitment,” Mitsotakis said during a speech in northern Greece, making reference to the package of tax relief and cuts announced last Thursday.

“Despite the pandemic and the crisis, this government is consistent in implementing its promise,” he added, stressing that Greece “is absolutely ready to make the big leap in the future.”

“Just yesterday [Friday], Standard & Poor’s upgraded the Greek debt with a positive outlook for the future, thus certifying the confidence that international investors show in the outlook of the Greek economy,” he noted.

Referring to the national recovery plan, he insisted that hundreds of projects will be implemented in Greece in the coming decades “that will reshape the production model, the image, but also everyday life throughout the country.”