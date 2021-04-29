NEWS

UN’s Guterres says common ground still elusive in Cyprus talks

un-amp-8217-s-guterres-says-common-ground-still-elusive-in-cyprus-talks
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Cypriot President and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab,Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias talk during a meeting at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland April 29, 2021. [Stavros Ioannides/PIO/Handout via Reuters]

The United Nations said on Thursday there was not enough common ground to resume negotiations on war-divided Cyprus, after a three-day summit attempting to break a four-year impasse in peace negotiations.

Diplomats had been trying to make headway to end a decades-old conflict between rival Greek and Turkish Cypriots which destabilises the eastern Mediterranean and is a key source of tension between NATO allies Greece and Turkey.

“The truth is that at the end of our efforts, we have not yet found enough common ground to allow for the resumption of formal negotiations,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a news conference in Geneva.

He said the United Nations would make a fresh attempt in “probably two or three months”.

[Reuters]

Cyprus
READ MORE
former-cyprus-speaker-declines-questions-in-passports-probe
NEWS

Former Cyprus speaker declines questions in passports probe

People paddle on a stand-up board at sunrise near a beach in Larnaca, Cyprus, on Wednesday. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]
NEWS

Got the shot? Cyprus offers no-hassle holidays

A man and a woman wearing protective masks walk by a Cypriot military guard post across the UN buffer zone in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, April 26, 2021. [Petros Karadjias/AP]
NEWS

UN chief urges ‘be creative’ as Cyprus talks open

[EPA]
NEWS

Dendias heading to Geneva for Cyprus talks

UN peacekeepers walk by a medieval in the buffer zone of the divided Cypriot capital of Nicosia, on Monday. [Petros Karadjias/AP]
NEWS

Cyprus talks start with low expectations

renowned-cypriot-politician-vassos-lyssarides-dies
NEWS

Renowned Cypriot politician Vassos Lyssarides dies