Pressure remains on hospital ICUs; 2,435 new Covid-19 infections 

Health authorities announced 2,435 new coronavirus infections in Greece on Thursday, as the country heads into the Easter weekend.

As expected, most of the new cases were located in Attica, with 1,151 from 1,263 on Wednesday, and in Thessaloniki, with 347 versus 413 a day before.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said 73 patients died, bringing the death toll from the outbreak of the pandemic to 10,315.

At the same time, there were 817 intubated patients in intensive care units.

EODY said a total of 71,099 tests were reported in the last 24 hours with the positivity rate at 3,42%.