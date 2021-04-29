NEWS

Music ban limits virus spread, doctor says

Banning music in cafes and restaurants when they are allowed to reopen with outdoor seating Monday was recommended to prevent customers from leaning to close to each other to be heard over the din, a doctor explained Thursday.

When announced Wednesday afternoon, the decision was greeted with bemusement and quite a lot of derision.

The committee of experts advising the government recommended the measure taking into account the droplets that transmit viruses through the air, Athanassios Exadactylos, president of the Panhellenic Medical Association told TV station Open.

“The music obliges (people) to raise their voice and make a greater effort to be heard and people lean closer to hear…this is the sole explanation for banning music,” Exadactylos said.

