Minister: every adult can be vaccinated by June 30

By June 30, every adult resident of Greece who wants to be inoculated against the coronavirus will be able to do so, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias says.

Kikilias told Skai radio station Thursday that almost 115,000 residents aged 30-39 have already booked vaccinations, as well as nearly 22,000 aged 40-44. Also, more than 10,000 in the 30-39 age group had received the first of two required jabs.

Kikilias added that preparations are being made to vaccinate people with motor issues at home, most likely with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose. This operation will concern all ages at once. He also mentioned the goal is to reach, in all programs, 100,000 daily vaccinations.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will, in due time, announce a bonus for health personnel.

Commenting on the opposition leader Alexis Tsipras’ talk of the government vaccinating younger people with the AstraZeneca vaccine to “move the stock,” Kikilias said this was an unfortunate turn of phrase and that he expected the opposition leader to correct himself. There are no second-class vaccines or second-class citizens in Greece, he added.