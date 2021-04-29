NEWS

Minister: every adult can be vaccinated by June 30

minister-every-adult-can-be-vaccinated-by-june-30
[ANA-MPA]

By June 30, every adult resident of Greece who wants to be inoculated against the coronavirus will be able to do so, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias says.

Kikilias told Skai radio station Thursday that almost 115,000 residents aged 30-39 have already booked vaccinations, as well as nearly 22,000 aged 40-44. Also, more than 10,000 in the 30-39 age group had received the first of two required jabs.

Kikilias added that preparations are being made to vaccinate people with motor issues at home, most likely with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose. This operation will concern all ages at once. He also mentioned the goal is to reach, in all programs, 100,000 daily vaccinations.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will, in due time, announce a bonus for health personnel.

Commenting on the opposition leader Alexis Tsipras’ talk of the government vaccinating younger people with the AstraZeneca vaccine to “move the stock,” Kikilias said this was an unfortunate turn of phrase and that he expected the opposition leader to correct himself. There are no second-class vaccines or second-class citizens in Greece, he added.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
sms-authorization-for-movement-to-end-on-may-15
NEWS

SMS authorization for movement to end on May 15

[AP]
NEWS

Small decrease in new coronavirus cases, 63 deaths

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Police set up checkpoints ahead of Orthodox Easter to prevent exodus

People wearing masks and observing social distancing rules attend a service at a church in Thiseio, in central Athens, on Tuesday evening. [Dimitris Kapantais/InTime News]
NEWS

Wastewater analysis raises alarm in northeastern Greece

An elderly woman in a wheelchair is helped into the Prometheus vaccination center in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi, on Tuesday. [InTime News]
NEWS

Vaccinations at home under consideration

over-60-000-vaccine-appointments-made-in-30-39-age-group
NEWS

Over 60,000 vaccine appointments made in 30-39 age group