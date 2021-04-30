NEWS

PM sends condolences to Israel over Mount Meron tragedy

pm-sends-condolences-to-israel-over-mount-meron-tragedy
Mourners carry the body of Rabbi Eliezer Goldberg, who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, at his funeral in Jerusalem on Friday, April 30, 2021. [Ariel Schalit/AP]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his condolences to Israel over the tragedy that unfolded during a religious celebration at Mount Meron, where 45 worshipers were killed and at least 112 have been injured.

“Our thoughts today are with the people of Israel. On behalf of the people of Greece I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic accident at Mount Meron,” he said in a tweet on his official account.

“We wish you courage and strength during these trying times,” he added. 

