president-attends-memorial-service-for-victims-of-pandemic

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou attended a memorial service in central Athens for the victims of the pandemic in Greece.

“We stand at the side of our fellow human beings that have lost their loved ones and extend our hand to them,” she said after the service held at the church in the Athens 1st cemetery.

“The time of the pandemic was very hard on our society, we already mourn many dead. This sad reckoning becomes even harder at the thought that the victims of the pandemic passed away without a comforting caress from their loved ones, without the comfort of a last farewell,” she added. With today’s memorial service “..we feel and share the pain [of those that lost their loved ones], with the hope that the love of these days will assuage the pain of loss and give them strength and courage.”

The service was led by Archibishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos.

[ANA-MPA]