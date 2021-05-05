NEWS

Mitsotakis sees Covid situation improving ‘dramatically’

mitsotakis-sees-covid-situation-improving-dramatically
[Intime News]

Falling Covid-19 case numbers and more vaccinations will permit Greece to open its vital tourism sector next week, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, adding he was “very, very sure” the situation would be much better in a month’s time.

The sector is due to open officially from May 15 and Mitsotakis said a combination of testing, immunization and the fact that many activities would take place outdoors gave authorities confidence tourists would be able to visit safely.

“I do expect the situation to improve dramatically over the next months,” he told a digital conference organized by the Financial Times. [Reuters]

Politics Coronavirus Tourism
