NEWS ENVIRONMENT

River training plan seen as threat to Attica wetland

river-training-plan-seen-as-threat-to-attica-wetland

An environmental protection group is seeking to prevent a 20-million-euro flood-prevention project in eastern Attica it says is a threat to the Natura 200-protected Vravrona wetland.

The plan, which has already cost 21 million euros in land appropriations, foresees a series of interventions to train the last 10 kilometers of the Erasinos River before it reaches the sea.

“Two dams will be built at 3 kilometers along this section, the rest of which, leading to the wetland, will be artificial, boxed in by gabions,” Stamatis Arnaoutis, a member of the Erisanos Protection Initiative, told Kathimerini.

“In other words, the natural riverbed will be completely lost and the Erasinos will become a channel.”

Critics of the plan – which also include the Hellenic Ornithological Society and other environmental protection groups – argue that the flood hazard in the area is not enough to risk upsetting the natural irrigation patterns of the surrounding wetland. 

Environment
READ MORE
nationwide-public-bicycle-network-on-the-cards
NEWS

Nationwide public bicycle network on the cards 

[InTime News]
NEWS

Greece taken to court over Thessaloniki air pollution

[InTime News]
NEWS

TV production company fined for scenes on protected beach

climate-change-a-big-worry-for-young-greeks-eu-survey-shows
NEWS

Climate change a big worry for young Greeks, EU survey shows

[InTime News]
NEWS

Prime Minister warns of climate change when visiting damaged crops

[Intime News]
NEWS

Attica governor presents new plan for waste management