Covid numbers show signs of easing, but still high

The warm weather sent hundreds of Athenians to the city’s public beaches, as private beaches also opened for the first time this year, on Saturday. [InTime News]

The Health Ministry’s daily bulletin on the course of the coronavirus epidemic in Greece showed signs that the numbers are starting to drop, though they remain in high territory given the duration of restrictive measures that are only now starting to be relaxed.

New cases on Saturday came to 2,461 from 2,691 the day before that and 3,421 on Thursday. The number of fatalities in the 24-hour period came to 68, up from 63 on Friday but well below Thursday’s death toll of 83.

Occupancy at the country’s Covid intensive care wards stood at 79.3% on Saturday with 737 patients on ventilators, from 749 and 754 the two previous days.

The latest data regarding hospital admissions showed that 371 new patients were admitted to Greece’s hospitals and 513 discharged, with total occupancy at regular Covid wards coming to 47.4%.