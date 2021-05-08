harassment-of-judges-over-custody-cases-to-be-probed

An Athens prosecutor on Friday ordered an investigation into claims by the Union of Judges and Prosecutors of online harassment.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the union said it had received numerous complaints from its members saying that they were being targeted on social media by specific user groups over decisions relating to family law.

These groups, the union said, have compiled “blacklists” containing the names of judges and prosecutors in an apparent bid to pressure other colleagues from making similar rulings in the future.

Some of the judges have also received threats, the union said.