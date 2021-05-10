Mitsotakis to meet Spain, Slovenia counterparts

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez at Maximos Mansion at 1.15 p.m. before a joint press briefing on Monday.

At 4.30 p.m. the two premiers will attend the Delphi Economic Forum at the Zappeio Hall in Athens, joining a discussion with Politico journalist Florian Eder.

Meanwhile, at 6.30 p.m. Mitsotakis will receive Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa at Maximos Mansion. A press conference will follow. [ANA-MPA]