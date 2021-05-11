Dendias: Greece wants to deescalate tensions with Turkey

Greece wishes to deescalate tensions with neighboring Turkey, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday, after briefing representatives of opposition parties about the latest developments in foreign policy.

“However, honesty and avoiding provocations is a necessary element of this effort,” as well as respect for international law and the law of the sea, Dendias said in a statement.

The minister briefed parties about Greek-Turkish relations and the meetings he held in his recent visit to Ankara, and the results of the informal meeting about Cyprus in Geneva.

Dendias also reiterated that he has invited Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to Athens.