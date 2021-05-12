NEWS

2,489 new Covid-19 infections confirmed, 70 dead

2-489-new-covid-19-infections-confirmed-70-dead
[AP]

The number of new infections announced by Greek health authorities fell to 2,489 on Wednesday from 3,197 on Tuesday, pushing the overall number to 369,554.

the majority of new cases were reported in Attica (1,063), followed by Thessaloniki (226) and Etoloakarnania (127).

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin the number of intubated patients fell to 707 from 732 a day before. Their median age was 67.

Seventy patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 11,211.

Authorities conducted 63,107 tests in the past 24 hours with the positivity rate reaching 3.94 percent.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
A local resident wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, waits outside a vaccination center on the Aegean island of Naxos, Tuesday. [AP]
NEWS

Greece to lift more Covid restrictions

europe-s-rights-body-fears-virus-measures-hurting-democracy
COUNCIL OF EUROPE

Europe’s rights body fears virus measures hurting democracy

all-islanders-to-be-vaccinated-by-end-of-june
BLUE FREEDOM

All islanders to be vaccinated by end of June

[Omar Marques/AP]
NEWS

Signs hospital pressure starting to ease 

teacher-sued-for-not-wearing-mask-in-class
NEWS

Teacher sued for not wearing mask in class

[Pascal Rossignol/Reuters]
NEWS

New virus infections jump to 3,197