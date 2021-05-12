2,489 new Covid-19 infections confirmed, 70 dead

The number of new infections announced by Greek health authorities fell to 2,489 on Wednesday from 3,197 on Tuesday, pushing the overall number to 369,554.

the majority of new cases were reported in Attica (1,063), followed by Thessaloniki (226) and Etoloakarnania (127).

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin the number of intubated patients fell to 707 from 732 a day before. Their median age was 67.

Seventy patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 11,211.

Authorities conducted 63,107 tests in the past 24 hours with the positivity rate reaching 3.94 percent.