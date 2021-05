The number of new infections announced by Greek health authorities jumped to 3,197 on Tuesday versus 1,904 on Monday.

This raised the total number of confirmed cases to 367,076, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

The data showed 52 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 11,141. The total number of intubated patients remained stable at 732. Their median age was 67.