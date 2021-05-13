NEWS

NGO heads to islands to offer medical services

A coordinator from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) is seen at the Attica port of Lavrio for the launch of a similar mission by Symplefsi in May last year. [InTime News]

A fleet of 11 inflatables carrying volunteers and medical staff of the Symplefsi NGO departed on Thursday from the port of Lavrio in Attica to nine small islands in the Aegean Sea to provide medical services to local communities and to help in the national vaccination drive on nearby larger islands.

The 11-day mission includes stops at the islands of Sikinos, Irakleia, Astypalaia, Nisyros, Fourni, Thymaina, Levitha, Kinaros and Donoussa, providing residents a wide range of free diagnostic examinations, including microbiological ones. 

Residents on all these islands, which have a total population of less than 1,000, have already been vaccinated and are literally Covid-free.

The Symplefsi group also intends to head to nearby larger islands such as Mykonos, Kos and Samos to help with the country’s vaccination drive, after it has consulted with the Health Ministry.

Health Initiative
