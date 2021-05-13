minister-heralds-safe-tourism-reopening-at-new-campaign-launch

Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis presented some of the main points of the government’s plan for Friday’s reopening to international tourism at an event in the seaside Attica resort of Sounio for the launch of the Greek National Tourism Organization’s new advertising campaign.

According to the minister, all travelers to Greece will have to fill in a passenger locator form (PLF) detailing where they will be staying and for how long and will also have to present a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 or a recent negative PCR test or an official document certifying recent recovery from the virus.

Theoharis said that a system will be set up for Covid tests to be carried out at regular intervals at popular tourist destinations, while the government will also be leasing hotels to act as quarantine stations in the event of outbreaks.

He also said that new health safety protocols are being drafted and sent out to museums, tour bus operators, yacht chartering companies and other tourism-related businesses.

“The challenge this year is not about promoting the country’s natural attractions, but about safety,” Theoharis said.