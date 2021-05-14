NEWS

PMs discuss EU accession of North Macedonia

Greece backs North Macedonia’s European Union accession course on the condition that provisions of the Prespes name accord are observed, according to a government announcement after Thursday’s meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his counterpart Zoran Zaev.

“Respect for good-neighborly relations and the full, consistent and in good faith implementation of the Prespes agreement remain vital – as we have discussed,” Mitsotakis said. “These are the key indicators in our bilateral relations, but also for the prospect of your country joining the EU,” he added.

For his part, Zaev congratulated Mitsotakis on the 200 years of Greek independence and said his country looks to its neighbor and strategic partner Greece for help in its bid to join the EU.

The two leaders also explored the possibility for further cooperation between their countries, especially in the fields of the economy and energy.

