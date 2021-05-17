NEWS

PM warns against complacency after scenes of overcrowding in Attica

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned that the coronavirus pandemic is not over and called on the public to observe the “few measures that remain in place” at a regular virtual meeting on the latest developments with Covid-19 on Monday.

“Many of our compatriots seem to believe that we are done for good with the pandemic, something that is, of course, not the case,” he said. “Of course, we are seeing a significant de-escalation in the number of cases, in hospital admissions and intubations but the pandemic is still here.”

Mitsotakis said that authorities will be strict about enforcing the law as it was very important for the gradual improvement in epidemiological data to continue.

“Freedom does not mean irresponsibility,” he added.

In the same meeting, infectious diseases expert Professor Sotiris Tsiodras said he was concerned about the new Covid-19 variants which “are redefining the pandemic response strategies in many European countries,” and called for constant vigilance. “The epidemic continues to threaten us.”

Authorities reported numerous violations of protective measures by cafes and restaurants over the weekend, particularly in Attica.

