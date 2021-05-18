Infections, deaths from Covid-19 rise, intubations fall

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks by a tourist shop in Plaka district, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Athens, Greece, May 17, 2021. Picture taken May 17, 2021. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]

New coronavirus cases jumped 2,812 on Tuesday from 1,402 the day before, raising the overall number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 381,266.

At the same time, 63 patients died from Covid-19, from 56 on Monday, raising the total death toll to 11,534, according to data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

The number of patients on ventilators, meanwhile, fell further to 639 from 647 on Monday (median age was 67).

EODY said it conducted 70,517 tests (22,211 PCR and 48,306 rapid), in the last 24 hours which showed a positivity rate of 3.99 percent.