Deaths and hospital admissions up; intubations down

Greece’s Covid-19 death toll reached 11,471 on Monday after the coronavirus claimed 56 more lives in 24 hours, during which 1,402 new cases were confirmed, taking total infections since the start of the health crisis to 378,485, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported in its daily bulletin.

The number of new infections was up from Sunday’s 1,262, but an improvement on Saturday’s 1.957.

Monday’s toll was also an increase from Sunday’s 50 and Saturday’s 43. EODY said that 95.2% of the virus’ latest casualties had underlying health problems and/or were over the age of 70.

The number of patients on ventilators, meanwhile, dipped to 647 on Monday from 656 the day before that and 661 on Saturday. The average age of intubated patients is 67 years old.

Hospital admissions came to 318 on Monday, up from Sunday’s 287 and Saturday’s 302.

On April 17, EODY reported 2,411 new infections and 67 deaths, while intubated patients stood at 837 and new hospital admissions came to 807.

A months before that, on March 17, meanwhile, there were 3,465 new cases, 56 deaths, 630 intubated patients and 406 hospital admissions.