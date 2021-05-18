pm-says-society-must-embrace-green-efforts

Speaking to the relevant House committee during the debate on a new climate law, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitstotakis stressed the need for society and the new generation in particular to embrace and ally themselves with efforts to tackle climate change issues.

“Climate change issues have a strong sense of intergenerational solidarity. We must make society an ally,” he said.

With the “ambitious goal” set by the European Union and Greece to reduce emissions to the tune of 55% by 2030, Mitsotakis said the challenge is to outline a roadmap for the next 30 years “to be consistent with the European greenhouse gas emission targets.”

It is necessary, he said, to specify a course so that the transition becomes a dynamic process that will consolidate the new green development model of the country, using important financial tools, with the “Greece 2.0” project at the forefront.

He described the government’s decision to launch a rapid program to halt the production of power from lignite as a “bold one” which “allowed us to significantly reduce our carbon footprint,” while bemoaning that the initiative “was not supported by other political forces.”