Vaccination against Covid-19 made mandatory for Greece’s rescue unit

All members of Greece’s Special Disaster Unit (EMAK) will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to serve in the outfit, according to an order issued on Tuesday by the Fire Department.

A senior fire department official who was asked to comment on the order, said EMAK’s rescue units participate in the European civil protection mechanism and therefore must be ready to travel abroad at any given time to help in disaster zones around the world.

Therefore, its staff must be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and other infectious diseases to be able to carry out their duties.

Those who decide to opt out will be moved to another unit of the fire department. 

This is the first order for mandatory inoculation of a specific sector of the state issued in the country.

 

Coronavirus Vaccine
